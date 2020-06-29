Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $231,294.13 and $134.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

