ZINC (ZINC) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $67,575.02 and $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.04910734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012093 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

