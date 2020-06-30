ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.94

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from ChipMOS Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.59.

IMOS opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $983.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

