ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.94

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from ChipMOS Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.59.
IMOS opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $983.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
