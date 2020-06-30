Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $278.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.45 million to $295.80 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $336.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.97 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.53. 369,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

