Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AVO stock remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. 345,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. Advanced Oncotherapy has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.04.

About Advanced Oncotherapy

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

