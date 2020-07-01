Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
AVO stock remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. 345,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. Advanced Oncotherapy has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.04.
About Advanced Oncotherapy
