Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) PT at $5.75

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPGPF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pagegroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

