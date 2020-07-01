Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) PT at $5.75

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPGPF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pagegroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

