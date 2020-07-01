Analysts Set Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $127.08

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,643,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $2,469,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,895 shares of company stock worth $9,234,609 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $141.82. 36,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $156.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.