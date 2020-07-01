Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $22.69

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 117,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

