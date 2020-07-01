Analysts Set Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $26.91

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 846,342 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 3,368,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,850. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

