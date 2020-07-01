Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Price Target at $29.20

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of CTB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.