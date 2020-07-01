Brokerages Set Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $15.00

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 2,006,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

