Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $14.92

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

