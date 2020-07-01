Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $56.59

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,519,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

