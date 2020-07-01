Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) PT at $7.93

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

