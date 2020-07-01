Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $82.56

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $813,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. 6,104,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,828. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

