Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,155. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

