Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMTGF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:DMTGF remained flat at $$9.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

