Edison International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 205.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

