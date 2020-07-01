ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECIFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 44,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

