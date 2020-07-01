Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $792.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.