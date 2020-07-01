Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 82,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

