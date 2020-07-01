Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,901. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

