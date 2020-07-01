HML (LON:HMLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

HML (LON:HMLH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

HMLH remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.07. HML has a 1 year low of GBX 22.54 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of $11.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

Get HML alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Wednesday.

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.