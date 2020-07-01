Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 563.25 ($6.93).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 523 ($6.44) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

LON HWDN traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 563.60 ($6.94). 1,524,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 602.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.07).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

