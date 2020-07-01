Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Insperity by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Insperity by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 434,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

