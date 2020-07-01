Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 837,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,039. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $726,029,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $184,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

