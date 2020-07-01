Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

