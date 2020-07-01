Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

