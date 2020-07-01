MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC.V opened at $177.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 1-year low of $113.12 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

