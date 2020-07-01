MS International (LON:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MS International (LON:MSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MSI remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.60) on Wednesday. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. MS International has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.85.

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

