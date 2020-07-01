MS International (LON:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MS International (LON:MSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
MSI remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.60) on Wednesday. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. MS International has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.85.
MS International Company Profile
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for MS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.