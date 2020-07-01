Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.94.
MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.62.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
