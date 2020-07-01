Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

