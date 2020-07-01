National Grid plc (LON:NG) Announces Dividend of GBX 32

National Grid plc (LON:NG) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 989.20 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 928.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 948.08.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.43) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.80) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000.45 ($12.31).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

