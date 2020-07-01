One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Releases Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of OMIP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.83. One Media IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Get One Media IP Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a GBX 0.06 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for One Media IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.