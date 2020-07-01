Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

