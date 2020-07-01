Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%.

Polar Power stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 235,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

