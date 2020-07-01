Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of PRTH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 36,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,902. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 829.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

