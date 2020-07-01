Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Issues Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON RMS opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. Remote Monitored Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.