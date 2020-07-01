Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Issues Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON RMS opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. Remote Monitored Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

