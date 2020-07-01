Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $108.85 Average PT from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,143. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

