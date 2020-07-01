Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 544,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. Saia has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $119.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

