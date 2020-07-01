Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
Shares of SAIA stock traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 544,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. Saia has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $119.29.
In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.