Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

SC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 1,109,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,644. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

