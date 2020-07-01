See results about (LON:J) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on See results about from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($20.55) target price (up from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of See results about in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. See results about currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.25 ($5.96).

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.