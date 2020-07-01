T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

