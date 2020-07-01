Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:BND)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of BND stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. 5,405,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,036. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
