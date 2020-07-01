Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.