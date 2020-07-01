VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) Declares Dividend of $0.25

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $1,606.00.

