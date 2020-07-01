Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.71.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,373,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

