Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.11 Per Share

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Friday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VTA stock opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.11).
