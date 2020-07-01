Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.11 Per Share

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Friday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VTA stock opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.11).

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.