Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Welltower by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 191,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.