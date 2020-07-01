Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 799.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

