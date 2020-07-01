Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 86,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,031,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

